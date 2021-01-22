Body of Iowa State student found outside sorority house

Police said the victim's body was found outside the Delta Delta Delta house around 9:50 a.m. Friday. The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

AMES, Iowa — An investigation is underway after the body of an Iowa State University student was found outside the Delta Delta Delta sorority Friday morning.

Ames Police Department Cmdr. Jason Tuttle said the body of the 21-year-old woman had been outside for quite some time before being discovered in the parking lot around 9:50 a.m.

The student's identity and cause of death are unknown at this time, according to a press release from the Ames Police Department.

Her identity will be disclosed once her family is notified. Officials believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Around the time the body was found, the National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 11 degrees Fahrenheit. Overnight, the NWS recorded temps as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Angie Hunt, Iowa State University's news service director, provided the following statement from the university:

The Iowa State community is saddened to learn of the death of one of our students. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time. ISU is cooperating with the Ames Police Department, which is leading the investigation. The university is providing support and resources for students who are impacted.

