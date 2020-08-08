Body of man found in Des Moines died from motorcycle crash, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation is underway after police responded to a report of a body found near SE 12th Street and MLK, Jr. Parkway Saturday morning, according to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).
At around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the call of a man's body found near SE 12th Street and E. MLK, Jr. Parkway.
Once on scene, officers found the body of a 29-year-old man. His identity is unknown at this time.
Officers said there were "obvious signs of significant traumatic injury." They later found a crashed motorcycle "several hundred feet away" from the man's body.
The DMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Police said E. MLK, Jr. Parkway between SE 9th Street and SE 15th Street will be closed until 10:00 a.m.