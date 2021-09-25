Boil advisory: Minburn residents should boil water before drinking, DNR says

A boil advisory is in place for Minburn residents due to a water main break.

MINBURN, Iowa — A boil advisory is in place for Minburn residents due to a water main break, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR said residents should boil all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

"Repairs and flushing were completed," the DNR said. "The water service will collect and test two sets of water samples, taken 24 hours apart, to determine when the water is safe and the advisory can be lifted."

Minburn residents can contact city councilmember Joe Stuetelberg at 515-419-1183 or the water supply operator, Mitch Johnson, at 515-669-1103 for more information.

