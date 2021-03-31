Boil Advisory: West Des Moines Water Works says crew struck water main near 60th and Ashworth

A press release from West Des Moines Water Works advises residents living in Zone 3 to boil water before using due to a water main break.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A boil advisory is in effect for part of West Des Moines after a contractor struck and broke a 12-inch water main near the 60th Street and Ashworth Road intersection Wednesday.

According to West Des Moines Water Works, residents within Zone 3 (pictured above) should boil their drinking water for the next 48 to 72 hours.

WDMWW recommends boiling water for one minute before using or to use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

This is done to make sure the bacteria and other organisms in the water are killed. Residents can still bathe in the water.

While WDMWW believes the water is safe to drink at all times, the precautionary boil order was issued "to inform the public as an abundance of caution."

