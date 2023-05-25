Boil order in effect for 5 counties in western, central Iowa

Five counties in western and central Iowa are affected by the advisory.

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — Portions of several counties in western and central Iowa are under a boil order as of Thursday evening, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Some residents and businesses served by the Regional Water Rural Water Association, PWS #8300184, in the following counties are encouraged to boil water before use:

Pottawattamie

Harrison

Shelby

Audubon

Cass

The boil order was issued as a precaution after Regional Water Rural Water Association lost pressure in its distribution system.

Wendy Wittrock, one of Iowa DNR's Environmental Specialists, said the water pressure issue is caused at least in part by drought conditions in the wells used by Regional Water.

The distribution system is currently undergoing repairs. The Iowa DNR will collect bacteria samples from the water after pressure is restored. That testing process is expected to take up to 48 hours, Wittrock said.

In the meantime, Iowa DNR urges residents to boil water for at least one minutes and cool before using, or opt for bottled water, if possible.

Boil orders often include water you use for "preparing food, drinks, or ice; dishwashing; and hygiene, such as brushing teeth and bathing," according to the CDC.

Here are some other things to keep in mind during a boil order:

Do not consume water from any appliance connected to a water line, like ice and water from a refrigerator. Running the laundry is fine.

If possible, breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your baby, ready-to-use formula is your safest bet.

Washing your hands is fine and adults are likely safe to bathe, but make sure not to swallow any water in the process.