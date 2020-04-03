Bonnie Lucas nears the end of an era at WHO Radio

She tells Local 5 she'll miss the listeners the most.

Talk radio in central Iowa is going to sound a little different after this week, as Bonnie Lucas of WHO Radio's "Van and Bonnie" is set to retire.

For 25 years, Lucas and Van Harden have hosted the popular show, even becoming a mainstay in the station's studio along the Iowa State Fair Grand Concourse.

After the station held open auditions at the fair to replace Connie Murad in 1992, Lucas was still unsure if she'd be the one to step into the role.

"When I first started I asked my old boss if he'd keep my job open for a year in case this radio thing didn't work out," Lucas said.