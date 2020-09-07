Crash in Boone County kills 1, injures 2 others

A car driven by 39-year-old Lisa Pierce of Story City failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed into the intersection of H Avenue and 170th Street on Wednesday.

A woman was killed in a Boone County crash Wednesday after she ran a stop sign and was hit by an dump truck, according to the Iowa State Patrol and the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a car driven by 39-year-old Lisa Pierce of Story City failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed into the intersection of H Avenue and 170th Street in Boone County.

The driver of a dump truck, 36-year-old Isaac Gannon of Ogden, hit Pierce's car. Pierce died as a result of her injuries, according to a preliminary crash report.