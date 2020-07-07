Boone County deputies locate homemade pipe bomb near Highway 30

The device was located near a hunting area south of the highway, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

BOONE COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Deputies in Boone County located an undetonated, homemade pipe bomb Monday near Highway 30.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, two deputies responded to a hunting area south of the highway on a report of a bomb device.

The homemade pipe bomb was located on the lid of a container.

Two agents from the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office were called to the scene, and the explosive was "examined and dismantled".

"This device was left at this location and set to explode in a delayed manor and without any supervision," the sheriff's office wrote in a social media post. "Had somebody from the public entered this area when the device detonated, their life and limbs would have been in very serious danger from the explosion."

If anyone has information regarding the device, who built it or who placed it, you are asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 515-433-0524.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation gathered evidence for analysis, and the investigation is ongoing.