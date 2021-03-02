Driver loses control of vehicle and crashes into Boone County bridge, sheriff's office says

The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash just before 2 p.m. Wednesday that left a car on a ravine over the Des Moines River.

The sheriff's office responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 30 shortly before 2 p.m. at the Des Moines River Bridge.

The westbound vehicle lost control "for unknown reasons," according to law enforcement, and struck the center median wooden guards around the bridge, causing structural damage to the bridge.

The driver reported minor injuries and the vehicle is a total loss.