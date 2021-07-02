Early morning Boone Fire leaves one dead

One man is found dead following an apartment fire in Boone on Sunday morning.

BOONE, Iowa — One man was pronounced dead following a fire in a Boone apartment building Sunday morning.

According to the Boone Fire Department, they arrived at 814 8th street around 5 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from the 5th floor windows on the south side of the building.

When firefighters entered the building, they found the victim in the heavily burned apartment.

66 year old Steven Michael Crise was pronounced dead at the scene, The Boone Fire Department said.

Approximately 24 people are displaced from the apartment along with several pets.

The Boone Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Ogden, Ames, Stratford, and Gilbert Fire Departments.