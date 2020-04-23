x
Boone food pantry helps those in need during pandemic

Many Iowans are struggling with financial hardships and food insecurities.

BOONE, Iowa — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many Iowans are struggling with finances and food insecurity.

Boone's Toreador Food Pantry is providing boxed items for anyone who needs it.

"Some weeks we served over 120 families. Last week we served 70. We're trying different times of day to meet the need. Not everyone can come during the day so last week we came in the evening and did it," says Joseph Weber, one of the food pantry's volunteers. 

They distribute the food at 727 West Mamie Eisenhower in Boone on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. 

