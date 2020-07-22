Blocked stop sign in Boone a source of concern after multiple accidents

The City of Boone said there were seven accidents at the intersection of 8th and Division Street the last three years.

BOONE, Iowa — Sometimes what you can see is less important than what you can't see.

Michelle Mosby was heading south on Division Street in Boone on July 3 with her two daughters in the back seat when she ran the stop sign located at West 8th Street and was hit by another driver.

"I couldn't see it and I'm not familiar with this road," Mosby said.

Her far flipped, and the man who owns the lot across the street jumped in to help.

"I asked the lady if she wanted help and she said 'Yes please'," said Jawondrick Jones. "'Get me out and get my kids.'"

The stop sign Mosby ran is a common problem in the area, with Jones saying he's seen at least six or seven crashes at that exact intersection.

"It just looked like a normal open intersection to me, and a lot of these north-south roads in Boone don't have stop signs like this," Mosby said.

Thankfully, everybody walked away without serious injuries.

"Several witnesses that came up from all around said they see accidents and near misses all the time here," Mosby said.

The City of Boone said there were seven accidents at the intersection of 8th and Division the last three years. They also added that does not mean all of those were due to people running the stop sign.

Both Jones and Mosby think something should be done about the intersection.

"Move the sign over or put it on the post," Mosby suggested. "Maybe make it a four-way stop or something to make it more safe and obvious that there's a stop sign there."

Jones thinks the sign needs to lean more west so drivers can actually see it.

For now though, Mosby is just happy the timing was not worse.