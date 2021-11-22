Boone police officer killed in off-duty traffic accident

Mario Gonzalez died after a traffic accident on November 20, according to a Facebook post from the Boone Police Department.

BOONE, Iowa — Officer Mario Gonzalez died on Saturday in a traffic accident while he was off-duty, according to a post on the Boone Police Department's Facebook page.

Gonzalez started with the department in August 2016 as a full-time officer and has been with the department part-time since October 2019, Boone PD said.

He also served in the Iowa National Guard.

Gonzalez is survived by his wife and two small children, the Facebook post says.

A memorial fund will be established at Vision Bank on Monday to help his family.