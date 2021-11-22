Boone police officer killed in off-duty traffic accident

BOONE, Iowa — Officer Mario Gonzalez died on Saturday in a traffic accident while he was off-duty, according to a post on the Boone Police Department's Facebook page.
Gonzalez started with the department in August 2016 as a full-time officer and has been with the department part-time since October 2019, Boone PD said.
He also served in the Iowa National Guard.
Gonzalez is survived by his wife and two small children, the Facebook post says.
A memorial fund will be established at Vision Bank on Monday to help his family.
"Please join us in praying for peace and strength for his family," Boone PD wrote on Facebook.