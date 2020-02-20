Boys & Girls Club rejoices: State-of-the-art facility coming to Des Moines

The facility will be unveiled near East High School in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An exciting new facility is opening Thursday for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa is preparing to open the E.T. Meredith Jr. Boys & Girls Club, located at 1421 Walker Street in Des Moines, adjacent to East High School.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening event is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.

The event will feature speakers such as Chairman of the Board of Trustees Michael Frazier, President of BGCCI Board of Directors Brent Wilberts, and Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools Thomas Ahart.

The new facility will be named after E.T. Meredith, Jr, the founding father of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa.

Officials with the BGCCI say the new E.T. Meredith Jr. Club will honor his contributions and his dedication to supporting Iowa's youth. Three grandchildren of the five founding fathers are still committed to BGCCI, carrying on a legacy for more than 60 years.

The E.T. Meredith Jr. Club is the first club in central Iowa serving only high school students.

The BGCCI state-of-the-art club will have many activities and amenities that appeal to teens, providing a safe place for at-risk youth to go after school and over the summer to receive the support and resources needed to prepare for successful futures.