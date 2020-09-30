Breaking down the best face masks for teachers

Local 5 put the face coverings to the test and found disposable face masks didn't irritate or itch as much over a longer period of time. However, do the ones we find comfortable slow the spread of the virus?

She said, "There’s a couple criteria when you’re looking at a face covering that you want to meet. The first one is that it has more than one layer. What you want to look for is something that is going to fit around your nose and your mouth. The masks that are going to be single layer, if you can see your lips through your mask it’s probably not going to be a good mask to provide you with protection.”