The Des Moines Fire Department is battling an overnight apartment fire on the city's south side.

According to officials, a call about a fire came in around 12:14 from a resident in the apartment building.

Firefighters are defensively fighting the fire and have called in the fire investigator.

Polk County Emergency Management is on scene helping residents displaced by the overnight fire.