Breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle

Financial adviser Cameron McCarty breaks down the steps to becoming more financially sound.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you live paycheck-to-paycheck to make ends meet, Financial Professional Cameron McCarty showed Local 5 the steps you can take to get out of that vicious cycle.

McCarty says the place to start is creating a budget. First, add up all the expenses you need to service like housing, utilities, and food. Take your monthly income and subtract those expenses, then take a look at how much is left.

According to McCarty, many financial planners recommend you try to focus on 2 to 3 months of your income to have in the bank and 15% from your income or salary will help you get to that goal. Obviously, this isn’t the right number for everyone, but it’s a good benchmark and goal for many. If you have large amounts of debt, you may want to pay those down first before putting a large amount into savings.

McCarty also recommends clients to automate savings when you can, if the money is automatically deposited to a savings account, you won't be tempted to spend it.