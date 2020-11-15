Family, friends and others gathered Saturday at the Davenport apartment complex where Breasia was last seen on the night of July 9th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The family of missing ten-year-old Breasia Terrell is still looking for answers, four months after she disappeared.

Breasia's mother, relatives and others say they formed Saturday's march to raise awareness Breasia is still missing, and they are thankful for the support from the community.

"I definitely appreciate them out here, taking the time and the effort," said Aishia Lankford, Breasia's mother. "With the t-shirts, the hats, the posters. We definitely standing with them."

Davenport Police have named Henry Dinkins the person of interest in the case, but so far no one has been charged in the disappearance.