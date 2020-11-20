x
Brenton Skating Plaza hosts opening day differently during coronavirus pandemic

This season marks the skating plaza's 15th year as it opens along the river in downtown Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the temperatures are taking a turn, the Brenton Skating Plaza is opening it's doors. 

This season marks the plaza's 15th year as it opens along the river in downtown Des Moines, but things will be a bit different due to the coronavirus. 

Capacity will be limited to 99 skaters per session. The sessions will be one and half hours long. There are only two spectators allowed per skater. 

Brenton Skating Plaza is also high encouraging people to pre-register since there will only be a few walk-up slots available per session. 

Above all, they encourage you to have fun.

You can purchase tickets here

