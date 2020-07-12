Business Owners in rural counties hope for holiday boost

Small business owners in rural counties face unique challenges during the pandemic.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The months-long pandemic has taken its toll on small businesses across Iowa. Many are hoping for a boost in business over the holiday shopping season. Business owners in rural counties are relying on holiday sales to help keep them afloat.

Jill Bush is the owner of Rush Hour Clothing Co, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She's been in business for more than a decade. The pandemic is not the first major challenge she has faced, but she says it's one of the most challenging.

"It's kind of a different animal. It's so unprecedented. We didn’t know what would happen," says Bush.

Bush's store is 90 minutes from central Iowa, and while she says she's grateful for her loyal customers, she knows she loses some to bigger communities.

"A lot of people...do travel to Des Moines, which I get that, but Fort Dodge--we try to stay pretty close knit here," she says.

Bush is not alone in dealing with the repercussions of the pandemic. According to the University of Norther Iowa more than 80% of rural county business owners who were surveyed reported taking a financial hit. That's why business owners says this holiday season is so important.

Bush and others have had to get creative to try and drive sales. Bush's strategy: weekly Facebook Live sessions where she and her family and friends take turns showing off new products.