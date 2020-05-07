Some Des Moines-area businesses adapt to serving customers during 4th of July

Local 5 caught up with the Triangle Tap and Fox Brewing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the metro, businesses are adjusting how they're celebrating because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes the triangle tap in Des Moines.

The business hosted a party on the 4th event.

A co-owner of the establishment said they are doing the best they can, while adhering to social distancing.

"Business obviously was down for a couple months," Joshua Carman, co-owner of the Triangle Tap, said. "But, you know, we're, we're fortunate because of the parking line and our patio that we can push people outside which I think people have kind of gravitated to and have appreciated that we're able to offer that service."

Over at Fox Brewing in West Des Moines, the owner Brian Fox told us he usually sees a lot more customers being close to the West Des Moines fireworks show.

But that was canceled this year.

He said despite that challenge, he hoped to keep things festive.

"It feels weird this Fourth of July," Brian Fox, Owner/Operator of Fox Brewing said. "Everybody's confused about what the right thing to do is, but it's also the Fourth of July so people want to come out and celebrate and all I can do is provide the absolute safest environment that I possibly can."

Fox has added more outdoor seating for customers to social distance.