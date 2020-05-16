Businesses reopening: What going out to eat will look like now

Many of us are trying to get a sense of normalcy again and local businesses reopening are trying to do the same.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Restaurants are included in the businesses that can now open across the state and plenty of people were out and about Friday.

So what will it look like for you if you want to go sit down to eat?

After two long months you're finally allowed to do it again.

You can actually go to a restaurant again, but this time you can go in and sit down and enjoy a meal.

Local 5 went to Wellman's Friday and spoke with the owner and manager to find what it will be like for you when you want to go and sit down and enjoy a meal again.

The first difference: people are being asked to wait outside or in their cars.

"If they want a table inside we would seat them at one of our high top tables or one of our booths where we can sit 6 people as well," Wellman's Pub and Rooftop manager Kori Patton said.

Also, the number of tables have been cut in half.

The biggest change though?

What people will be seeing on their table.

"Our servers will go up to the table and offer them any normal service we used to have but they will also have the option for Styrofoam cups, plastic cups, plastic silverware," Patton said.

"Everything that touches your table that we use is sanitized. Pens, checkbooks that kind of stuff. Yeah, we kind of have it down now," Wellman's owner Annie Baldwin said.

All of this is done in an effort to make things as normal as possible.

"They're excited to be out. down in warren county people said thank you for opening. People are just happy to be out and it seems like it's the first time they felt normal," Baldwin said.

Now not every restaurant is going to be open Friday or Saturday, so you can find a list here: Businesses in Iowa: What is and isn't reopening.

Remember, they're all figuring it out on the fly so lets all be safe respectful of what they're doing and be responsible.