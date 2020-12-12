Businesses spending more on personal protective equipment

The cost of personal protective equipment has put a strain on businesses like Orange Theory and Dino's, but the community is helping them make it through.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Restaurants and gyms are among the most-impacted businesses in the COVID-19 pandemic, facing changes at increasing speeds following public health proclamations announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

However, these businesses are resilient and making it work.

At OrangeTheory Fitness, the staff is running under orange lights, but are seeing green as they spend around $13,000 on personal protective equipment and cleaning and sanitizing products.

"Our sanitization wipes have definitely been a challenge sometimes to get. Sometimes it's a two-to-three month leave time for that," OrangeTheory Manager Molly Osborn said.

Across the way at Dino's Bar & Grill, business has declined and sales are showing it.

"The cost of gloves, specifically gloves, doubled and tripled in price since the beginning of the pandemic," owner Jeremy Brittain said. "There have been times when there are supply issues.

"Typically, our restaurant seats about 50 people. Right now, with social distancing, our maximum is about 25."

Both businesses are making sure their money is spent on patron safety as the general population awaits a vaccine.

"I would say we spend, on a monthly basis, with cleaning supplies and PPE, probably $500 to $1,000 a month," Brittain said.

Even as the pandemic continues to throw curveball after curveball, both businesses said they're getting by with support from their community.

From wearing a mask while working out to preparing food orders, OrangeTheory and Dino's hope for things to get back to normal soon.