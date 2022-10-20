Des Moines residents shocked by loss of local laundromat

Des Moines Fire Department reports Busy Bubbles Laundromat was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night, leaving residents without a very important amenity.

DES MOINES, Iowa — All that's left are the remains of Busy Bubbles Laundromat. According to Des Moines Fire Department, the local laundromat went up in flames Wednesday night.

"I was standing probably 500 feet away... we could feel the heat from the from my front door," said James Patrick, who lives across the street from the laundromat.

With his apartment right near the intersection of 31st Street and Ingersoll Avenue, he watched as teams of Des Moines firefighters arrived to battle the large blaze.

Patrick worries about the loss, as he believes the now destroyed business is essential to so many people in the area.

"I'm sure there's gonna be a lot of people wondering where to wash your clothes now," that's one of the few amenities that we have in this area," he said.

Margaret Ngendo hadn't heard about the fire. She arrived Thursday afternoon to dry her clothes and quickly got emotional to find nothing left.

"'I'm still in shock," she said. "My heart is still going fast."

She said the laundromat is part of her weekly routine, and a service that is very much needed by many families.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but investigators don't suspect any foul play at this time.