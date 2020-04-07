Buzzard Billy's closing after employees test positive for COVID-19

The restaurant closed immediately after hearing the news, and all employees have since been tested.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Buzzard Billy's will be closed until Monday after some employees there tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced via Facebook Friday.

According to the post, Buzzard Billy's learned of the employees' positive tests yesterday and, to take the proper precautionary steps, immediately shut down.

The restaurant has since been deep cleaned and sanitized, according to the Facebook post. All employees have since been tested as well.