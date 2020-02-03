CALENDAR: Iowa Department of Public Health holding webinars about COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health wants you to stay informed on the COVID-19 coronavirus and how Iowa is preparing for it.
The IDPH is holding five webinars that'll teach you that information.
Here's the schedule:
Monday, March 2
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Preparedness for Iowa Hospital Administrators. Register here.
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Preparedness for Iowa K-12 Schools. Register here.
Tuesday, March 3
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.: Preparedness for Iowa Businesses. Register here.
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Preparedness for Iowa Colleges/Universities. Register here.
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Preparedness for Iowa Childcare Homes & Centers. Register here.