Calhoun County Sheriff resigns after domestic abuse, assault charges

The former sheriff was suspended earlier in April for allegedly assaulting his wife and then an officer as he was being arrested.

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — The Calhoun County Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the resignation Monday of Sheriff Scott Anderson.

Anderson met with the board for an emergency meeting to submit his resignation Monday morning. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Attorney's Office, Anderson submitted the letter on Sunday.

Jeff Feldhans will continue to fill the role as acting sheriff.

This all comes after a judge suspended Anderson without pay after he was arrested at his home for allegedly dragging his wife into their bedroom and choking her as she cried for him to stop earlier this month.