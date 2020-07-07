Call for tearing down statues has come to Iowa

As many around the country protest for racial equality, some are saying that some statues are racist and insensitive.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The debate over monuments has come to Iowa.

Across the country we've seen different statues of historical figures torn down, destroyed, or vandalized as groups protest racism.

Local 5 spoke with people outside of the state capital as there's a call for action to remove certain statues here too.

It's a reexamination of America's past and even here in Iowa some are calling for the monuments outside of the state capital to be removed, while others say it's a part of our history that does not need to be touched.

The debate over monuments and historical figures has now reached the grounds of the state capital.

Some are now saying that statues such as Christopher Columbus are offensive.

"I personally think so," artist Billy Weathers said. "Whether you want to debate it or not, we occupy stolen land. To have statues of people that continue to push that forward, that narrative, I don't know it's kind of dangerous."

While others don't see the statues as a problem.

"No!" Sue Maxwell said. "He discovered America, yes. But, he didn't instigate killing the Indians. How is he a racist?"

There are 44 monuments and art sculptures around the state capitol complex.

Some say they direct a narrative that's trying to be changed, while others told Local 5 the statues and monuments weren't put up with race in mind but with history in mind.

In just recent days, President Trump spoke on the toppling of monuments.

"Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values," Trump said.

While local leaders support the movement.

"I'm in total support of certain monuments to be taken down," House Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad said. "Christopher Columbus did not discover America, so what history are we talking about? Whose history are we talking about?"

As for Billy, he said he's been to at least 15 protests in the past month and he has a message for non people of color.

"Who's history?" are people referring to, Billy said. "That's what I would ask them. White america is just one part of America."

