Easterseals Iowa hosts 19th-annual Camp Sunnyside Regatta

Easterseals Iowa hosted its 19th-annual Camp Sunnyside regatta Thursday, filling Lake Cheerio with paddle boats.

Easterseals Iowa is dedicated to offering supports to kids and adults with disabilities while promoting independence, and the regatta race is an annual way to have some fun and raise funds.

Local businesses had the opportunity to sponsor the race, a show of support that president and CEO Sherri Nielsen praised during the event.

"The work that you have done to be here in your sponsorships allows us to say yes to families who need us to thrive. We couldn't do it without you. Every single day Easterseals is out providing services in our community," Nielsen said.

When Camp Sunnyside isn't hosting boat races, it acts as a summer camp offering educational opportunities for kids with disabilities.