Candlelight vigil held to remember Des Moines woman Randi Light

DES MOINES, Iowa — A crowd gathered in Des Moines for a candlelight vigil, to remember a woman who died in a stabbing over the weekend .

Randi Light was found stabbed to death in an apartment early Saturday, Feb. 26. Police are calling it a domestic violence homicide.

The crowd gathered at Randi's apartment, where they released balloons and lit candles in her memory. A relative of Randi's recalled the moment they learned she had been killed saying it was absolutely gut-wrenching. Friends have described Randi as a beautiful soul.