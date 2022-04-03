x
Candlelight vigil held to remember Des Moines woman Randi Light

Friends and family gather to honor Light's life after she was found stabbed to death in an apartment.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A crowd gathered in Des Moines for a candlelight vigil, to remember a woman who died in a stabbing over the weekend.

Randi Light was found stabbed to death in an apartment early Saturday, Feb. 26. Police are calling it a domestic violence homicide.

The crowd gathered at Randi's apartment, where they released balloons and lit candles in her memory. A relative of Randi's recalled the moment they learned she had been killed saying it was absolutely gut-wrenching. Friends have described Randi as a beautiful soul.

Police have arrested 33-year old Clarence Reed and charged him with first-degree murder.

