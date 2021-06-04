Celebrating Pride Month with a scavenger hunt

The Pride Month scavenger hunt is Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. across downtown Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday is the fourth night of Capital City's month-long celebration of Pride and the organization is hosting a scavenger hunt in Downtown Des Moines.

"This is our first time having a scavenger hunt," Sara Downing, who holds the pride fest advisory position at Capital City Pride, said.

The event is for people to have fun and show them what Pride is all about.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Capital City Pride will release clues on their Facebook page and website about the scavenger hunt.

The clues will be in the form of riddles.

Downing noted the riddles will direct participants to find boards, with artwork by Sage Anderson.

The boards will be outside of buildings or next to places Downing said are iconic to the area.

Keep your 👀 open at 5pm tonight when we release the clues for the Scavenger Hunt!!! 🌈 Posted by Capital City Pride on Friday, June 4, 2021

There will be 15 to 20 of them between downtown and the East Village. A picture needs to be taken with each board a person or group finds.

When an individual or group finds a board, they should not move them, because if caught they could be disqualified immediately.

The scavenger hunt was chosen to show the community it's okay to bring all ages, like kids, out to their Pride celebrations.

"Families and kids are a part of this community, just like anybody else and we wanted to have them represented here," Downing said.