6 injured after truck hits Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon, Iowa State Patrol says

A truck rear-ended an Amish buggy around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, ejecting and injuring all six passengers. Four of the injured passengers were children.
Credit: TEGNA

COLWELL, Iowa — Multiple people were hospitalized after a truck and an Amish buggy crashed in Colwell, Iowa, Tuesday afternoon, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report

The report claims 66-year-old Jim Whitmarsh's truck rear-ended a buggy while both vehicles were traveling east on 140th Street around 3:40 p.m. 

The impact threw all six passengers from the buggy. None of the buggy passengers were wearing seat belts.

All six buggy passengers were injured, including the driver, 32-year-old Lavern Stauffer, 27-year-old passenger Teresa Stauffer, along with three children under the age of 6 and one infant. 

All six were transported to Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City, Iowa. The report had no information on the severity of their injuries. 

