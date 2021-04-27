Police: 4 injured in car crash involving police SUV in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers with the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating an accident involving a police SUV that ended with four people in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to DMPD, the accident happened around 6:02 p.m. in the 2400 block of Hickman Road.
The lone officer in the accident was driving a marked patrol SUV eastbound on Hickman Road when another car, occupied by a driver and a passenger, pulled out of a private driveway and onto the road.
The vehicles collided, and the car carrying two people struck a utility pole before coming to a stop, according to police.
Police say witnesses at the scene said the police SUV had emergency equipment activated and that the other car failed to yield as it entered Hickman Road.
A pedestrian near the crash appeared to have been struck by crash debris, police noted in a release.
Four people were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
