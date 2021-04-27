x
Police: 4 injured in car crash involving police SUV in Des Moines

The Des Moines Police Department reported the injured individuals were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: vchalup - stock.adobe.com
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers with the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating an accident involving a police SUV that ended with four people in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

According to DMPD, the accident happened around 6:02 p.m. in the 2400 block of Hickman Road. 

The lone officer in the accident was driving a marked patrol SUV eastbound on Hickman Road when another car, occupied by a driver and a passenger, pulled out of a private driveway and onto the road. 

The vehicles collided, and the car carrying two people struck a utility pole before coming to a stop, according to police. 

Police say witnesses at the scene said the police SUV had emergency equipment activated and that the other car failed to yield as it entered Hickman Road. 

A pedestrian near the crash appeared to have been struck by crash debris, police noted in a release. 

Four people were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

