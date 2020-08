The incident happened at the intersection of East Burlington and North Gilbert Street around 8:30 Friday night. Iowa City police said they didn't receive any calls.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Friday night, a car drove through a crowd of protesters in Iowa City, and someone got it all on video.

According to KCRG-TV, the incident happened at the intersection of East Burlington and North Gilbert Street around 8:30 Friday night.

Iowa Freedom Riders put on the protest. Iowa City police didn't receive any calls about a car driving into people, according to KCRG.