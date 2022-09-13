x
Man critically hurt after van vs. motorcycle crash in Des Moines

Police said it happened near Indianola Avenue and Evergreen Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: WOI
Serious crash in Des Moines Tuesday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries, following a crash Tuesday night involving a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Des Moines.

First responders with the Des Moines Police and Fire Departments were called to Indianola and Evergreen Avenues just before 9:00 p.m.

They found a male motorcyclist with critical injuries. First responders said evidence at the scene indicates the motorcycle and a passenger van crashed within the intersection. 

Officers said there would be partial lane closures would continue for about two hours.

This is a developing story. Once we learn more we will update you on air and online. 

