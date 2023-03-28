1 dead after car crashes into tree, Des Moines police say

Police say the crash happened near the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Pkwy around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Des Moines Tuesday night, according to police.

MLK Jr. Parkway is temporarily closed between Clark Street and Forest Avenue as investigation continues.

The name of the deceased and the cause of the accident has not yet been released by police.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.