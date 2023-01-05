Ames nurse practitioner charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

44-year-old Carl Markley helped perform athletic physicals in the Ames Community School District as far back as 2014.

AMES, Iowa — A nurse practitioner in Ames has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Ames police.

Police executed search warrants at the home and business of 44-year-old Carl Markley of Ames, according to a criminal complaint. Detectives seized several electronic devices during the search, including a clock featuring a hidden camera.

After further investigation, police located "images of individuals taken by covert means in Markley's clinic" as well as web history indicating that Markley searched for "tween porn sites."

One of the photos from the clinic shows Markley touching a minor male's genitals. The victim in the photo verified his identity to detectives, saying the photo depicted him at age 15-16.

The victim told police that Markley told him that he needed a physical examination in order to work at Markley's business. The offense took place on Oct. 13, 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

In addition to working as a nurse practitioner, Markley is also one of the owners of Inside Golf and Perfect Games in Ames, the Iowa State Daily reports.

Ames Superintendent Dr. Julious Lawson informed families of Markley's arrest via email, saying Markley helped perform athletic physicals at the district's middle and high school as far back as 2014.

In a statement to Local 5, the district said "We want to reiterate, as a district, the safety of our students is a number one priority and we would never knowingly put them in harm's way. We take this matter very seriously and have been working cooperatively with the Ames Police Department."

Markley also helped perform physicals in the Gilbert Community School District. In an email to parents, district officials said they are not currently aware of any suspicious incidents, but asked parents to speak to their children if they've received a physical at school since 2017.

Markley was initially arrested on April 28, but posted bond on April 29.

However, Markley was arrested again on Monday and is charged with pimping, prostitution and human trafficking. His bail is set at $10,000.

If you or someone you know may have information about this case, you're asked to contact Ames police at 515-239-5230.