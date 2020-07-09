Carlisle police do not believe bomb threat was credible

CARLISLE, Iowa — Deputies are investigating reports of a bomb threat at the Dollar General in Carlisle Monday afternoon, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

"We have cleared the store at least initially," Sgt. Dave Larson with the Carlisle Police Department told Local 5's Lakyn McGee. "Don't believe that there is a credible threat to the store, however, the investigation is still ongoing and we are following down a couple of leads."