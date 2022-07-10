Carlisle Police announce new safety feature during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The police department added a vestibule that allows people in danger to press a button and call dispatch in just seconds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sometimes you only have a moment to get yourself out of a dangerous situation. That's why the Carlisle Police Department installed a safety vestibule: all you have to do is get yourself into the building and press a button to instantly lock the doors and call dispatch.

The department chose to announce this new safety feature in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Carlisle Police Chief Matt Koch described that due to the city's size, not many businesses are open late, making it difficult to get help if you are in need.

"We also don't have an officer that's physically at the station 24/7," Koch said. "They come and go throughout their shifts. This is a place where somebody could go, and they can get in touch with an officer."

Lindsey Pingel with Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence hopes this safety feature becomes installed in more departments, but thinks police should partner with their local domestic violence coalitions.

"I would always encourage law enforcement to connect with the advocate within their community as well to make sure that they are involved and can kind of help set up what services and support a survivor needs moving forward," Pingel said.

Pingel shared that apart from Carlisle safety feature, the community could contribute to creating a safer space for those who may be experiencing domestic abuse