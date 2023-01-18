1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash Wednesday, Iowa State Patrol says

An SUV collided with a semi-truck just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, leaving one driver dead and another injured, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A driver is dead after crossing the center line and colliding with a semi-truck early Wednesday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

29-year-old James Stovall of Mobile, Alabama, was headed west on Highway 141 around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday when he drifted into the left lane near the 330th Street intersection.

The crash report said Stovall's SUV then collided with a semi-truck traveling eastbound. The SUV ultimately hit the cable barrier on the north shoulder of the road.

The semi ended up in a ditch to the south.

Stovall, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the accident.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for his injuries.