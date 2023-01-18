x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash Wednesday, Iowa State Patrol says

An SUV collided with a semi-truck just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, leaving one driver dead and another injured, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

More Videos

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

A driver is dead after crossing the center line and colliding with a semi-truck early Wednesday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

29-year-old James Stovall of Mobile, Alabama, was headed west on Highway 141 around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday when he drifted into the left lane near the 330th Street intersection. 

The crash report said Stovall's SUV then collided with a semi-truck traveling eastbound. The SUV ultimately hit the cable barrier on the north shoulder of the road. 

The semi ended up in a ditch to the south. 

Stovall, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the accident. 

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for his injuries. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out