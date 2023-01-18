1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash Wednesday, Iowa State Patrol says

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
A driver is dead after crossing the center line and colliding with a semi-truck early Wednesday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
29-year-old James Stovall of Mobile, Alabama, was headed west on Highway 141 around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday when he drifted into the left lane near the 330th Street intersection.
The crash report said Stovall's SUV then collided with a semi-truck traveling eastbound. The SUV ultimately hit the cable barrier on the north shoulder of the road.
The semi ended up in a ditch to the south.
Stovall, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the accident.
The driver of the semi-truck was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for his injuries.
