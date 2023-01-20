x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Iowa State Patrol: Driver killed in crash after running stop sign in Carroll County

34-year-old Michael Snyder of Audubon was driving north on Eagle Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Friday when he ran through a stop sign and crashed into a semi.
Credit: TEGNA

CARROLL COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

An Audubon man is dead after crashing into a semi-truck Friday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report

34-year-old Michael Snyder from Audubon was driving north on Eagle Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Friday when he ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 141.

As he entered the intersection, he hit a semi-truck. Snyder was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries, according to the report. 

The semi driver was not injured in the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 

 

More Videos

In Other News

West Des Moines Crumbl Cookies location opens its doors

Before You Leave, Check This Out