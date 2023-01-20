Iowa State Patrol: Driver killed in crash after running stop sign in Carroll County

34-year-old Michael Snyder of Audubon was driving north on Eagle Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Friday when he ran through a stop sign and crashed into a semi.

An Audubon man is dead after crashing into a semi-truck Friday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

34-year-old Michael Snyder from Audubon was driving north on Eagle Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Friday when he ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 141.

As he entered the intersection, he hit a semi-truck. Snyder was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries, according to the report.

The semi driver was not injured in the accident.