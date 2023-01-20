Iowa State Patrol: Driver killed in crash after running stop sign in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
An Audubon man is dead after crashing into a semi-truck Friday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
34-year-old Michael Snyder from Audubon was driving north on Eagle Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Friday when he ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 141.
As he entered the intersection, he hit a semi-truck. Snyder was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries, according to the report.
The semi driver was not injured in the accident.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube