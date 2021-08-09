Catching up with Carson King 2 years after beer money sign went viral

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — The last time ESPN's College GameDay came to Ames for the Cy-Hawk Series, Carson King went viral for holding up a sign asking for beer money.
This year, he's content to watch the game from the stands.
"I've had a lot of people ask me if I'm going back to GameDay if I'll make another sign," said King.
After raising more than $3 million dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in 2019, King started the Carson King Foundation.
In February of 2020, his foundation's first fundraiser raised more than $40,000 for Iowans struggling with mental health amid the pandemic. His next fundraiser raised more than $60,000 for those impacted by the August 10 derecho.
All this because of a viral sign that now hangs in his office at the foundation—along with that giant $3 million check.
Everyone has their own predictions for the Cy-Hawk game, and it's no surprise who King is rooting for this year.
"I think Iowa State is going to take it 38 to 24, but that's just my personal take," said King.