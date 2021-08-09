Catching up with Carson King 2 years after beer money sign went viral

"I've had a lot of people ask me if I'm going back to GameDay, if I'll make another sign," said Carson King.

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — The last time ESPN's College GameDay came to Ames for the Cy-Hawk Series, Carson King went viral for holding up a sign asking for beer money.

This year, he's content to watch the game from the stands.

In February of 2020, his foundation's first fundraiser raised more than $40,000 for Iowans struggling with mental health amid the pandemic. His next fundraiser raised more than $60,000 for those impacted by the August 10 derecho.

All this because of a viral sign that now hangs in his office at the foundation—along with that giant $3 million check.

Everyone has their own predictions for the Cy-Hawk game, and it's no surprise who King is rooting for this year.