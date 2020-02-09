CDC tells states to prepare for coronavirus vaccine distribution by Nov. 1

The letter tells state public health officials to expedite any permit requests from vaccine distributors.

ATLANTA — In a letter obtained by ABC News, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield has told state public health officials to prepare for a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1, just two days before the general election.

In the letter, Redfield specifically requests that public health officials expedite any permit requests from vaccine distributors and clear any hurdles that may prevent distribution sites from getting up and running in time.

"CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming operational by November 1, 2020," Redfield writes.

The letter was sent to health officials in all 50 states and territories, according to administration sources familiar with the letter.

Also last week, governors across the United States received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services and Redfield, stating to get ready for a vaccine distribution program "of significant scale, potentially involving hundreds of millions of vaccine doses."

The CDC, according to Redfield, has contracted with McKesson Corporation to distribute coronavirus vaccines to state and local health departments, medical facilities, doctors offices, and other vaccine providers.

During a call with governors on Monday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the CDC is in the process of working with jurisdictions to update their plans for distributing a vaccine.

"CDC is also now in the process of working with five jurisdictions to update and hone their existing plans for distribution of an eventual vaccine," Azar said according to an audio recording of the call obtained by ABC News. "Those plans will serve as a model eventually for CDC to work with all 50 states, several cities and the territories in developing their plans."

The directive raises concerns the administration could attempt to politicize a potential vaccine ahead of the election, and that it may be willing to compromise on safety measures to make one available quickly.

Redfield specifically noted in the letter that the timeline will "not comprise" the safety of the vaccine.