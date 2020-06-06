x
Local News

Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer who shot, paralyzed Black man in 2016

The previously undisclosed legal costs add to the sizeable payout in the 2016 shooting of Jerime Mitchell by then-Cedar Rapids police officer Lucas Jones.
In a Saturday, June 6, 2020 photo, Jerime Mitchell speaks to the crowd as his wife Bracken holds the microphone during a protest against police brutality at Greene Square in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Department spokesman Greg Beulow says Sgt. Lucas Jones was dismissed Thursday, June 18, 2020 following an internal investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the shooting of Jerime Mitchell during a traffic stop in November 2016. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids paid $619,000 to defend a white police officer against an excessive force lawsuit brought by a Black man he shot and paralyzed before reaching a landmark $8 million settlement. 

The previously undisclosed legal costs add to the sizeable payout in the 2016 shooting of Jerime Mitchell by then-Cedar Rapids police officer Lucas Jones during a traffic stop. 

The city's insurance company will fund the $8 million settlement, but city taxpayers are on the hook for $500,000 of the legal costs. 

That's nearly twice as much as Cedar Rapids will save this year by closing a golf course and 20 times as much as it will spend on a new board to review complaints against officers.

Jones was fired in June 2020 following an internal investigation. It wasn't immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the shooting of Mitchell. 

