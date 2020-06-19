x
Cedar Rapids police fire officer involved in 2016 shooting

Sgt. Lucas Jones was dismissed Thursday following an internal investigation.
Credit: AP
In this Jan. 25, 2017, photo, Cedar Rapids police officer Lucas Jones takes part in the annual Kids vs. Cops Dodge Ball Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jones, who shot a black man in 2016, leaving him paralyzed, was fired Thursday, June 18, 2020, for violating department rules. Jones, a sergeant, was dismissed following an internal investigation that began in February, department spokesman Greg Buelow said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the shooting of Jerime Mitchell during a traffic stop in November 2016. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette via AP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A white Cedar Rapids police officer who shot a Black man in 2016, leaving him paralyzed, has been fired for violating department rules. 

Department spokesman Greg Beulow says Sgt. Lucas Jones was dismissed Thursday following an internal investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the shooting of Jerime Mitchell during a traffic stop in November 2016. 

Jones pulled Mitchell over in November 2016 because the license plate lights on his pickup truck were out. Police video shows Mitchell driving away with Jones caught in the door of his truck. 

Jones says he ordered Mitchell to stop before shooting him. 

Credit: AP
In a Saturday, June 6, 2020 photo, Jerime Mitchell speaks to the crowd as his wife Bracken holds the microphone during a protest against police brutality at Greene Square in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Department spokesman Greg Beulow says Sgt. Lucas Jones was dismissed Thursday, June 18, 2020 following an internal investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the shooting of Jerime Mitchell during a traffic stop in November 2016. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

