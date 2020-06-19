Cedar Rapids police fire officer involved in 2016 shooting

Sgt. Lucas Jones was dismissed Thursday following an internal investigation.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A white Cedar Rapids police officer who shot a Black man in 2016, leaving him paralyzed, has been fired for violating department rules.

Department spokesman Greg Beulow says Sgt. Lucas Jones was dismissed Thursday following an internal investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the shooting of Jerime Mitchell during a traffic stop in November 2016.

Jones pulled Mitchell over in November 2016 because the license plate lights on his pickup truck were out. Police video shows Mitchell driving away with Jones caught in the door of his truck.