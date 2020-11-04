x
Celebrate Easter virtually during the coronavirus pandemic

Churches around the metro are finding ways for their congregates to celebrate their faith online. Find your virtual service below.

COVID-19 is breaking people away from their usual lives, but their faith is bringing them back together. 

This Easter, many Christians are looking online to find where they can celebrate their services. Local 5 gathered a list of churches across the metro and linked them to their online services.

  1. All Saints Catholic Church- Stuart 

  2. Ames Westside Church of Christ

  3. Ankeny Christian Church

  4. Ankeny Presbyterian Church

  5. Ashworth Road Baptist Church West Des Moines

  6. Beaconsfield United Methodist

    1. Link to Ogden

  7. Belmond & Holy Family Cluster Catholic Church

  8. Belmond United Methodist Church

  9. Berean Assembly of God - Pleasant Hill

  10. Bethany Lutheran Church - Kelley

  11. Bethany Reformed- DSM

  12. Bethel Baptist Church- Carroll

  13. Bethesda Christian Church- Ames

  14. Capitol City Church- DSM

  15. Carlisle United Methodist Church

  16. Community of Christ - DSM

  17. Central Presbyterian- Nevada

  18. Central Presbyterian- DSM

  19. First United Methodist Church - Chariton

  20. Christ Lutheran Church

    1. No services, but scripture texts available

  21. Collegiate Presbyterian Church- Ames

  22. Collegiate United Methodist Church - Ames

  23. Community Heights Alliance Church- Newton

  24. Congregational United Church of Christ- Newton

  25. Connections Christian Church - Clive

  26. Corinthian Baptist Church- DSM

  27. Covenant Presbyterian- WDM

  28. Cross Community Church- DSM

  29. Crossroads Baptist Church - Ames

  30. Davis Street Christian Church

  31. Des Moines Church of Christ

  32. Des Moines First Assembly of God

  33. Dexter United Methodist Church

  34. DSM Lifehouse Community Church

  35. Earlham First Presbyterian Church

    1. Live stream from Dallas Center

  36. Earlham United Methodist

  37. Eastside First Church of Nazarene- DSM

  38. Ellston United Methodist

  39. Emmanuel Baptist Church

  40. Evangel Chapel Foursquare Church - DSM

  41. The Well Covenant Church - DSM

  42. Experience Church - DSM

  43. Federated Church of Bondurant

  44. Fellowship Community Church - Norwalk

  45. First Baptist Church - Greater Des Moines

  46. First Baptist Church - Webster City

  47. First Christain Church - Newton

  48. First Christian Church - Adel

  49. First Congregational UCC - Webster City

  50. First Family Church - Ankeny

  51. First Lutheran Church - Algona

  52. First Presbyterian - DSM

  53. First Presbyterian - Grimes

  54. First Presbyterian Church - Ackley

  55. First United Methodist - Indianola

  56. First United Methodist - Newton

  57. Fjeldberg Lutheran Church

  58. Fort Des Moines Open Bible Church

  59. Fort Des Moines United Methodist

  60. St. Paul's UCC - Madrid

  61. Glad Tidings Assembly of God

  62. Gloria Dei Lutheran - Urbandale

  63. Good Shepherd Lutheran - Fort Dodge

  64. Grace Baptist Church Des Moines

  65. Grace Community Church - Pleasant Hill

  66. Grace United Methodists - DSM

  67. Grandview Lutheran Church - DSM

  68. Granger Assumption Catholic Church

  69. Grimes United Methodist Church

  70. Heartland Baptist Church

  71. Heartland Presbyterian - Clive

  72. Heritage Assembly of God - DSM

  73. Hickman Road Church of Christ - DSM

  74. Highland Park Christian Church

  75. Holy Trinity - DSM

  76. Holy Trinity Lutheran - Ankeny

  77. Holy Trinity Lutheran - Newton

  78. Immanuel Baptist - Newton

  79. Immanuel United Methodist Church - DSM

  80. Indianola Community Church

  81. Kathedral - DSM

  82. Kellerton United Methodist

  83. Kingsley United Methodist

  84. Lifehouse Community Church - Urbandale

  85. Lutheran Church of Hope - Ankeny

  86. Lutheran Church of Hope - Johnston-Grimes

  87. Lutheran Church of Hope - WDM

  88. Maple Grove United Methodist

  89. Meredith Dr. Reformed Church - DSM

  90. Messiah Lutheran Church - Johnston

  91. Monroe Presbyterian Church

  92. Mt. Calvary Church - Indianola

  93. Mt. Vernon United Methodist - Stuart

  94. New Hope Assembly of God - Urbandale

  95. New Hope United Methodist - DSM

  96. New Life Church - Pleasant Hill

  97. Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart Church - Ankeny

  98. First Church of the Open Bible - DSM

  99. Open Bible Fellowship - Ankeny

  100. Osceola United Methodist Church

  1. Our Savior Lutheran - Newton

  2. Our Savior Lutheran Church - DSM

  3. Our Savior Lutheran Church - Radcliffe

  4. Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church - Humboldt

  5. Panora United Methodist

  6. Panther Creek Church of Brethren

  7. Plymouth Church - DSM

  8. Prince of Peace Lutheran - DSM

  9. Prince of Peace Lutheran - Fort Dodge

  10. Redeemer Lutheran Church - Marshalltown

  11. Redeemer Lutheran - Indianola

  12. Redfield Christian Church

  13. Resurrection Lutheran Church - Ankeny

  14. Sacred Heart Church - WDM

  15. Saint Thomas Aquinas Church - Ames

  16. Slater and Sheldahl United Methodist

  17. St. Andrew’s Church - Ames

  18. St. Andrew’s Episcopal - DSM

  19. St. Cecilia Catholic Church - Ames

  20. St. Elizabeth Seton - Carlisle

  21. St. Francis Xavier - Belmond

  22. St. John’s Catholic Church - Ogden

  23. St. John’s Church - Clarion

  24. St. John’s Lutheran Church - Madrid

  25. St. John’s United - Ackley

  26. St, Mark’s Episcopal - DSM

  27. St. Mary’s/Holy Cross - Elkhart

  28. St. Paul’s Lutheran - Albia

  29. Stonebrook Community Church - Ames

  30. Tifereth Israel - DSM

  31. Trinity Lutheran Church - DSM

  32. Trinity Lutheran Church - Ellsworth

  33. Trinity Lutheran Church - State Center

  34. Trinity United Methodist - DSM

  35. Trinity United Methodist - Fort Dodge

  36. United Church of Christ - Urbandale

  37. United Methodist Church - Alden

  38. United Methodist Church - Osceola

  39. United Methodist Church - WDM

  40. Urbandale Baptist Church

  41. Valley E-Free Church - WDM

  42. Wakonda Christian Church

  43. Walnut Creek Church - Windsor Heights

  44. Westminster Presbyterian

  45. Westview Church - Waukee

Did we miss one? Email us at news@weareiowa.com with your church name and a link to your online service.

