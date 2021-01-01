Celebrating New Year's Eve at the Science Center of Iowa

The event was called 'The Countdown to Extinction', referring to its goal of teaching visitors how human activities are tied to climate change. Their event finished at 4 p.m. but guests were still able to see a balloon drop.

"It's a different experience than what people have seen in the past., but they still get to come down here. They get to learn a little bit and have some fun," said Emily Richardson, Science Center of Iowa. "It's really great to just see them exploring all our exhibits to see them interacting with and learning from our hands on interactives."