Building confidence at 2020 Iowa Miss Amazing

DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend, 90 young girls and women will be able to shine and show the audience just how amazing they are as the Iowa Missing Amazing show returns.

"We just want to build confidence in girls," said Morgan Tooley, State Director of Iowa Miss Amazing. "Give them the skills that they need to go out and to interview and meet new friends. It's just really a great environment that girls get to hang out all day."

Created in 2013, Iowa Miss Amazing teaches young women like Lauren Grace lifelong skills in sportsmanship, poise and public speaking.

"I'm very excited to have fun and meet your buddy," said Lauren. "It's really cool that what we can do for like, we can do these for girls who have disabilities to shine and be happy and have fun. I love it."

Iowa Miss Amazing pageant for ages 5-19 will take place Friday, Feb. 21 starting at 7:30 p.m. and for those 20+ the show kicks off Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. Admission to the final show is $12 and can be purchased at the door.