Central Iowa business support Pride Month

DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend was supposed to be Pride Fest in Des Moines, but because of covid-19, the events have gone virtual.
A brick and mortar gives a business a lot of visibility, and potentially a platform
Some owners are trying to show solidarity.
Wildflower is a floral shop on Ingersoll in Des Moines
Owner Maya Boettcher says even though you can't go to the pride parade in person, she still wanted to show her support.
She filled her shop windows with a rainbow of balloons, representing the pride flag.
Boettcher says she never anticipated that having a brick and mortar would mean that she takes a stand publicly on social issues, but she says she decided she could no longer sit back.
"I have said before that I'm surprised at how careful I was before about staying out of politics or maybe difficult conversations or equality in now with this platform I have personally I feel I have no choice," she said.
Boettcher says seeing so many people come together on human rights issues has really made her proud of her city.
"Surprised me that it's taking this long... I think other people in my position and privilege have started to speak up because we all have and their safety in numbers," she said. "I feel like there's a collaborative our effort that's really important and so yes it's not at all about just pride but the movement that's going on right now and showing our support so yeah we're excited to be a part."