Central Iowa business support Pride Month

A floral shop in Des Moines is showing its solidarity for the LGBTQ community.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend was supposed to be Pride Fest in Des Moines, but because of covid-19, the events have gone virtual.

A brick and mortar gives a business a lot of visibility, and potentially a platform

Some owners are trying to show solidarity.

Wildflower is a floral shop on Ingersoll in Des Moines

Owner Maya Boettcher says even though you can't go to the pride parade in person, she still wanted to show her support.

She filled her shop windows with a rainbow of balloons, representing the pride flag.

Boettcher says she never anticipated that having a brick and mortar would mean that she takes a stand publicly on social issues, but she says she decided she could no longer sit back.

"I have said before that I'm surprised at how careful I was before about staying out of politics or maybe difficult conversations or equality in now with this platform I have personally I feel I have no choice," she said.

Boettcher says seeing so many people come together on human rights issues has really made her proud of her city.