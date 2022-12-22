What's closed on Christmas in central Iowa?

DES MOINES, Iowa — As winter weather whips through a majority of the country, last-minute Christmas shopping or food prep might have been put on the back burner.
Need to know what's open and closed on Christmas Day and the observed holiday, Dec. 26? Here's what will be available for you, according to USAToday.
Mail services
- FedEx will not ship packages aside from FedEx Custom Critical program for both Dec. 25 and 26
- UPS will also be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, although UPS Express Critical is available
- The U.S. Postal Service will not be open Dec. 25 and 26, but Priority Mail Express will continue delivering.
Banks & Credit Unions
Many banks and credit unions will observe the Christmas holiday on Dec. 26. Here are a few that will be closed on Dec. 26.
- Wells Fargo
- Bank of America
- Capital One
- Iowa Trust & Savings Bank
- West Banks
- GreenState Credit Union
- Midland Credit Union
Sunday, Dec. 25
CLOSED
- ALDI
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Costco
- Dicks Sporting Goods
- Family Dollar
- Fareway
- Five Below
- H&M
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Hy-Vee
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot/Office Max
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Ross
- Sam's Club
- Stables
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Ulta Beauty
- Walmart
- World Market
- Whole Foods
OPEN
Some stores may have limited hours, so check your location's social media or website for more information.
- Casey's
- CVS
- Dunkin'
- Kum & Go
- McDonald's
- Starbucks
- Walgreens
