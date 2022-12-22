What's closed on Christmas in central Iowa?

Need to know what's open and closed on Christmas Day and the observed holiday, Dec. 26? Look no further.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As winter weather whips through a majority of the country, last-minute Christmas shopping or food prep might have been put on the back burner.

Need to know what's open and closed on Christmas Day and the observed holiday, Dec. 26? Here's what will be available for you, according to USAToday.

See a store or business that should be on the lists below? Email us (news@weareiowa.com) or send us a text at 515-457-1026!

Mail services

FedEx will not ship packages aside from FedEx Custom Critical program for both Dec. 25 and 26

UPS will also be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, although UPS Express Critical is available

The U.S. Postal Service will not be open Dec. 25 and 26, but Priority Mail Express will continue delivering.

Banks & Credit Unions

Many banks and credit unions will observe the Christmas holiday on Dec. 26. Here are a few that will be closed on Dec. 26.

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

Capital One

Iowa Trust & Savings Bank

West Banks

GreenState Credit Union

Midland Credit Union

Sunday, Dec. 25

CLOSED

ALDI

Bass Pro Shops

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Big Lots

Costco

Dicks Sporting Goods

Family Dollar

Fareway

Five Below

H&M

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Hy-Vee

Kohl's

Lowe's

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot/Office Max

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Ross

Sam's Club

Stables

Target

T.J. Maxx

Ulta Beauty

Walmart

World Market

Whole Foods

OPEN

Some stores may have limited hours, so check your location's social media or website for more information.

Casey's

CVS

Dunkin'

Kum & Go

McDonald's

Starbucks

Walgreens



